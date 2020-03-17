SAN DIEGO (AP) — California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison after corruption conviction.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 17, 2020, 1:03 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison after corruption conviction.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.