NEW YORK (AP) — BREAKING: Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon headlines AP women’s basketball All-America team.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 19, 2020, 12:04 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — BREAKING: Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon headlines AP women’s basketball All-America team.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.