NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 4, 2020, 10:12 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.