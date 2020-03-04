Home » National News » Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops…

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

The Associated Press

March 4, 2020, 10:12 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden.

