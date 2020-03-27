AP Week in Pictures, North America

MARCH 21–27, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers…

MARCH 21–27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a self-quarantining New Yorker enjoying the snow-covered landscape following an early spring snowstorm in Freeport, Maine; health care workers with the UNLV School of Medicine waiting in personal protective equipment for patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Las Vegas; a statue of former Cleveland Indians star Jim Thome standing in an empty Progressive Field on what would have been opening day of the Major League Baseball season; and a jogger runs past a sign reminding people that there is a curfew in Miami due to the viral outbreak.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.