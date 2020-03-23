Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home

Virus sends a nation of restaurant-goers back to the kitchen

Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus

Governors urge feds for more funding, testing, equipment

Online posts falsely claim census response will lead to cash

Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak

Chaos, inconsistency mark launch of drive-thru virus testing

Mormons chided for airport welcoming of missionaries

PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

Arizona deaths prompt warning against self-medication

