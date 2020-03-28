Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Officers are scared out there’: Coronavirus hits US police

What’s essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns

Farmworkers key to keeping US fed are wary of virus spread

Coronavirus roils every segment of US child welfare system

Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The week that was: Stories from the coronavirus saga

Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies

Closed caskets, empty chairs at funeral home in virus center

Texts, not door-knocks: Census outreach shifts amid virus

