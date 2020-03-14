AP Top U.S. News at 10:41 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread Medical marijuana bills challenge Bible Belt politics Virus-related shutdowns…

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread Medical marijuana bills challenge Bible Belt politics Virus-related shutdowns bringing US economy to grinding halt Smart move or grave mistake? NYC keeps schools open US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge What’s Happening: Spain goes on lockdown to combat virus ‘He’s an inmate’: Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home Trump’s latest travel ban highlights gaps in containment net Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.