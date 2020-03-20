AP Top U.S. News at 10:34 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Virus prompts US and Mexico to restrict border travel US tourists stranded abroad don’t know when they’ll return Governors raise…

Virus prompts US and Mexico to restrict border travel US tourists stranded abroad don’t know when they’ll return Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak Illinois governor imposes stay-at-home order to curb virus As virus grips nation, advocates move to halt evictions Just get through today: Sheltering in place amid a pandemic US virus testing faces new headwind: Lab supply shortages New York bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.