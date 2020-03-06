AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive 21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California Nursing…

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive 21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop University of Michigan won’t change investigation into abuse AP Exclusive: Gun found inside Epstein jail during lockdown Lawmakers try to alter voter-approved redistricting reforms Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.