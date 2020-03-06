Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive

21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California

Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak

Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday

Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop

University of Michigan won’t change investigation into abuse

AP Exclusive: Gun found inside Epstein jail during lockdown

Lawmakers try to alter voter-approved redistricting reforms

