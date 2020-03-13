AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures Boston Marathon postponed until…

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend Analysis: With unease, Americans lurch into coronavirus era Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure US hospitals brace for ‘tremendous strain’ from new virus Police officer serving warrant is killed; fugitive arrested Judge: Hawaiian ‘princess’ needs help managing $215M estate Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.