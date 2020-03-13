Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend

Analysis: With unease, Americans lurch into coronavirus era

Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure

US hospitals brace for ‘tremendous strain’ from new virus

Police officer serving warrant is killed; fugitive arrested

Judge: Hawaiian ‘princess’ needs help managing $215M estate

Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus

