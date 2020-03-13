AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears
Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend
Analysis: With unease, Americans lurch into coronavirus era
Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure
US hospitals brace for ‘tremendous strain’ from new virus
Police officer serving warrant is killed; fugitive arrested
Judge: Hawaiian ‘princess’ needs help managing $215M estate
Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.