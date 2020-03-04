AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EST

China’s virus slowdown offers hope for global containment Feds investigate nursing home as U.S. death toll hits 11 Supreme Court…

China’s virus slowdown offers hope for global containment

Feds investigate nursing home as U.S. death toll hits 11

Supreme Court divided in 1st big abortion case of Trump era

Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement

Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact

Court blocks ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy on part of US border

‘Bob Durst killed his wife,’ prosecutor says at his trial

Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday

Voting changes, computer glitches mar California primary

Long lines frustrate Houston voters in black neighborhoods

