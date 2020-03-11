Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Americans snap to attention on virus as big events canceled

Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action

States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

US appeals judges hear Down syndrome abortion arguments

‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers

St. Patrick’s Day parades nixed, from New York to Dublin

Weariness hits residents in New York’s ‘containment area’

Cluster of coronavirus cases is tied to US biotech meeting

