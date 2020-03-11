AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Americans snap to attention on virus as big events canceled Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail US appeals judges hear Down syndrome abortion arguments ‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers St. Patrick’s Day parades nixed, from New York to Dublin Weariness hits residents in New York’s ‘containment area’ Cluster of coronavirus cases is tied to US biotech meeting Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.