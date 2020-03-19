AP Top U.S. News at 10:51 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems California governor orders statewide stay-at-home order Most renters will not receive protections under WH proposal AP-NORC poll: Fear of virus infection spikes among Americans Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality Layoffs spike in US, Europe as virus shuts businesses 'Quarantine shaming': US navigates radical new social norms $10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US National parks are free, but some oppose that amid the virus California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless