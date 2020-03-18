AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Food banks face virus dilemma: More demand, fewer volunteers
The Latest: Ships going to Honolulu won’t let off passengers
US struggles to fill requests for protective gear
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Analysis: American attitudes make virus response a hard sell
As US governors impose restrictions, Texas stays out of it
US Census Bureau suspends field operations on virus concerns
Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is a mixed bag in US
Fighting fear with beer: Virus spurs curbside beer sales
Get out of jail? Inmates fearful of virus argue for release
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.