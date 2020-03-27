AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

A new beat for police across US: Enforcing social distance
On NYC’s front lines, health workers worry they will be next
A New York doctor’s story: ‘Too many people are dying alone’
Ethanol plants seek rule changes to resupply hand sanitizer
NY wants the nation’s breathing machines, but supply is low
Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises
Q&A: How can the huge congressional aid package help you?
What’s in store: Groceries installing barriers amid outbreak
Congress’ relief bill would vastly expand unemployment aid
Smaller communities prepare for onslaught of virus patients
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.