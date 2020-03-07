Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:27 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Frustration mounts over virus-stalled ship in California

As virus outbreaks multiply, UN declines to declare pandemic

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

Experts: Cruise ships no place for a coronavirus quarantine

Pot entrepreneurs flocking to the Bible Belt for low taxes

Now this: Tornado clobbers African American North Nashville

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus

Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case

Kansas GOP leader’s Medicaid expansion move roils Statehouse

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up