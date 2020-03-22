AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

March 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Moderates may decide Trump’s political fate in wake of virus

NY airports, hospitals feel pressure as virus alarms grow

US tourists stranded abroad desperate to secure return

At sea during pandemic, fishermen return to stormy times

Taking stock of strange days: The week that America changed

The Latest: Australia unveils stimulus package, beach shut

Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Amid tension, police shooting report says suspect raised gun

