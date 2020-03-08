AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

March 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

California prepares to dock cruise ship with 21 virus cases

Nursing homes face unique challenge with coronavirus

Anxiety grips companies across the world as virus spreads

Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado

Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals

Native Americans scramble over shutdown of Fargo sweat lodge

Group makes headway in Iowa on old Route 20 designation

South Dakota tribe set to vote on legalizing marijuana

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

