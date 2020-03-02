AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false assurances on coronavirus
Prosecutor: Ex-convict was in bed with victim when arrested
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Bryant crash photos
Coder charged in massive CIA leak portrayed as vindictive
Decades after killing, man with dementia faces deportation
Opera union board member alleges cover-up in Domingo scandal
Big Super Tuesday prizes a study in contrasts over voting
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.