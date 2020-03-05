Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP Exclusive: Gun found inside Epstein jail during lockdown

Lawmakers try to alter voter-approved redistricting reforms

Klobuchar calls for independent review of murder case

Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed

Video of black man’s arrest spurs outrage, NYPD probe

Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers

Seattle-area officials buy $4 million `quarantine’ motel

Harvey Weinstein moved to NYC jail after heart procedure

Tornado warning system worked, but effectiveness unknown

Worries over virus prompt changes in many worship services

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up