AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

AP Exclusive: Gun found inside Epstein jail during lockdown
Lawmakers try to alter voter-approved redistricting reforms
Klobuchar calls for independent review of murder case
Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed
Video of black man’s arrest spurs outrage, NYPD probe
Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers
Seattle-area officials buy $4 million `quarantine’ motel
Harvey Weinstein moved to NYC jail after heart procedure
Tornado warning system worked, but effectiveness unknown
Worries over virus prompt changes in many worship services
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.