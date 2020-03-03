Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Tensions rise as US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

Virus crisis ebbs in China, spreads fear across the West

Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false assurances on coronavirus

San Antonio: CDC planned to drop cruise passengers at mall

Police: 3 die in plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois

Prosecutor: Ex-convict was in bed with victim when arrested

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

Super Tuesday voters in some states brave severe weather

Medication fog can mimic or worsen dementia in the elderly

