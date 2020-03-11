Home » National News » AP Source: Utah Jazz…

AP Source: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 9:36 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — AP Source: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

