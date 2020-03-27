Even in normal times, public transportation is an easy place to get sick: Commuters jostle each other, breathe the same…

Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_38853 Indian commuters, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against COVID-19 travel in a crowded local train in Mumbai, India, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_11985 Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_09915 Soldiers stand in formation before disinfecting wagons for the new coronavirus at the central train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where trains connect cities within the state, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_44796 A subway customer uses a tissue to protect her hand while holding onto a pole as COVID-19 concerns drive down commuters, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_38015 A commuter in the metro wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_27624 A volunteer disinfects a passenger bus as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_05756 People wearing protective masks as a precaution against a new virus ride in an electric cart at a train station in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_47486 A worker in protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a passenger car amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak, at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_61423 Two passenger wearing protective masks sit inside a train in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_39565 A man wearing a face mask travels by train in Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_54637 A bus driver wears a face mask at a bus stop near Rome's Termini station, March 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_77587 Commuters wear face masks inside a bus in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_90918 A child wears a protective mask and gloves in the subway system due to COVID-19 concerns, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_86892 A passenger walks on an escalator in a near empty train station in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Virus_Outbreak_Transportation_Photo_Gallery_97130 A commuter wears a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, inside an almost empty subway car in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ( 1 /15) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Even in normal times, public transportation is an easy place to get sick: Commuters jostle each other, breathe the same air in packed subways, grasp the same straps for support and grab the same escalator handrails.

In times of coronavirus, though millions of people are staying home from school or work, those who must continue to use trains, streetcars and buses are doing what they can to minimize the risk.

From Mexico City to Mumbai and New York to Barcelona, commuters who can get their hands on face masks rely on them for protection. Some use tissues or handkerchiefs to grasp subway poles that have been touched by untold numbers before them. When possible, passengers try to sit at a distance from each other.

Transportation authorities are also trying to keep commuters safe. In Rio de Janeiro, soldiers clad head-to-toe in bright yellow protective suits stand in formation on a platform before disinfecting rail cars. And in Medan, Indonesia, a worker walks through a car spraying clouds of disinfectant.

Around the world, commuters are surely hoping for a return to the times when their biggest transportation concern was whether their ride arrived on time.

