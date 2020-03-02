2 Delaware refinery workers critically injured in blaze

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Two workers at a Delaware oil refinery were critically injured when a blaze broke out at…

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Two workers at a Delaware oil refinery were critically injured when a blaze broke out at the facility, the second such fire at the refinery in one year. A spokeswoman for the refinery’s owner confirmed a fire erupted at the Delaware City Refining Co. after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Delaware News Journal said flames and black smoke could be seen shooting into the sky. An assistant state fire marshal said the two victims who suffered critical injuries were flown to a hospital before being taken to a burn center in Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear what started the blaze and authorities are investigating. The spokeswoman said there was no immediate threat to the community.

