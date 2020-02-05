WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 5, 2020, 8:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.