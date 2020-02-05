Home » National News » US trade deficit drops…

US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion

The Associated Press

February 5, 2020, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit drops for first time in six years, sliding 1.7% to $616.8 billion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up