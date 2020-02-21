Home » National News » US-Taliban weeklong truce takes…

US-Taliban weeklong truce takes effect, setting stage for peace pact, troop withdrawals

The Associated Press

February 21, 2020, 2:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US-Taliban weeklong truce takes effect, setting stage for peace pact, troop withdrawals.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up