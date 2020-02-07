WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers add 225,000 jobs, unemployment rate rises to 3.6% as Americans flood job market.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 7, 2020, 8:30 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers add 225,000 jobs, unemployment rate rises to 3.6% as Americans flood job market.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.