Home » National News » US economy grew at…

US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth

The Associated Press

February 27, 2020, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up