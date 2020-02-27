WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 27, 2020, 8:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.