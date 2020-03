ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan says school hotline has received more than 100 unique complaints of sex…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan says school hotline has received more than 100 unique complaints of sex abuse by late doctor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.