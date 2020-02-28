WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be nation’s top intelligence official.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 28, 2020, 5:28 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be nation’s top intelligence official.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.