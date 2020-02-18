WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump grants clemency to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 18, 2020, 1:53 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump grants clemency to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.