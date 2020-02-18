Home » National News » Trump grants clemency to…

Trump grants clemency to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 1:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump grants clemency to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken.

