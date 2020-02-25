Home » National News » The Walt Disney Co.…

The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

The Associated Press

February 25, 2020, 4:09 PM

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up