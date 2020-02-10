Home » National News » The Chargers say Philip…

The Chargers say Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season

The Associated Press

February 10, 2020, 1:41 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers say Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News NFL News Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up