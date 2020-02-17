Teenager found at Delaware apartment fatally shot

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl shot over the weekend. Delaware…

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl shot over the weekend.

Delaware State Police identified on Monday the shooting victim at Emoni Rivers-Boyd of Wilmington.

Police said officers responded to Saturday night’s shooting at the Newport Terrace Apartments, where they found the victim.

The state police’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting and has not announced any arrests or suspect information.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports four 15-year-olds have been shot this year in Delaware, and two of them have died.

