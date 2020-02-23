Santee Cooper hearings to continue all week at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The complex discussions on whether to sell South Carolina’s state-owned utility will continue all next week…

The House Ways and Means Committee will enter the discussion Monday with a hearing where they will question state Department of Administration officials and private lawyers who helped evaluate the bids to buy Santee Cooper.

The House committee will meet Tuesday with Florida’s NextEra Energy, which wants to buy Santee Cooper. Wednesday’s Ways and Means Committee meeting will be with Dominion Energy of Virginia, which is offering $1 billion to manage the state utility..

