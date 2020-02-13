Prosecutors seek restitution payments from former Biden aide

Federal prosecutors say a former campaign aide who admitted stealing money from Joseph Biden's Senate campaign treasury almost two decades ago has failed to pay court-ordered restitution.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former campaign aide who admitted stealing money from Joseph Biden’s Senate campaign treasury almost two decades ago has failed to pay court-ordered restitution. A federal judge in Delaware recently approved a writ of garnishment against 49-year-old Roger Dale Blevins III of Ocala, Florida. Blevins was assistant treasurer of Citizens for Biden in 2002 and 2003. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to interstate transportation of stolen property and making a false statement. He also was ordered to pay more than $402,000 in restitution, but prosecutors say that the debt remains unpaid.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.