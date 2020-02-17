Home » National News » Police: Shooting in Delaware…

Police: Shooting in Delaware city leaves 2 men dead

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 6:17 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city says a weekend shooting has left two men dead.

Wilmington police said on Monday that a 22-year-old man critically injured in Sunday evening’s shooting has died.

He’s identified as Wade Hammond.

A 46-year-old man also transported to the hospital from the address where gunfire was reported died Sunday night.

He’s identified as Lamont Davis.

Police are still investigating what happened.

