Police: Shooting in Delaware city leaves 2 men dead

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city says a weekend shooting has left two men dead.
Wilmington police said on Monday that a 22-year-old man critically injured in Sunday evening’s shooting has died.
He’s identified as Wade Hammond.
A 46-year-old man also transported to the hospital from the address where gunfire was reported died Sunday night.
He’s identified as Lamont Davis.
Police are still investigating what happened.
