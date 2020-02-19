BERLIN (AP) — Police say the suspect in deadly shootings in German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 19, 2020, 11:26 PM
BERLIN (AP) — Police say the suspect in deadly shootings in German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.