1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 87-year-old man opened fire on three women at a senior citizens apartment complex in southwestern Idaho, killing one and injuring two others before fatally shooting himself, police said Friday.

Authorities said Roger Nordberg opened fire shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at the Portstewart Senior Apartments in Caldwell as part of a long-running dispute with two of the women.

Police said he killed 76-year-old Darline Queen, who was also a resident. Another resident, 79-year-old Juanita Pressler, was injured. Former resident Kathleen Schlemmer, 58, was visiting and was also wounded.

Authorities said the injured women were in stable condition at hospitals.

A police officer who responded to the shooting was also shot, but authorities declined to provide details. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said Schlemmer in 2019 had a protective order against Nordberg, but it had expired.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said Nordberg had disputes with Queen and Schlemmer for at least a year, at least partly involving Nordberg having the volume too loud on his TV sometimes.

Wyant said the bad feelings continued.

Wyant said Nordberg used a walker and was crossing a catwalk above an area where the women were sitting when they had some kind of an exchange.

Wyant said Nordberg retrieved a 9 mm handgun, apparently from his apartment, and returned to the catwalk where he fired five times at the women sitting below. Wyant said each woman was hit with one shot, while two shots missed.

Authorities say police arrived within three minutes, but released few other details. Wyant said Nordberg didn’t fire at officers.

“He did not exchange gunfire with police,” Wyant said

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said the Caldwell police officer who was injured received a gunshot wound. He declined to provide more information. A team that investigates officer-involved shootings has been assembled and is investigating. Two Caldwell police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said Nordberg’s body was found on the second floor in a common room adjacent to his apartment.

Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

