Police: 3 fire shots into Chicago store; 1 dead, 4 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people, police said.

The three walked up to Ali’s Minimart around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, looked inside and opened fire, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said. All three fired shots, apparently without saying a word, he said.

“We know of no conversation. … At this point, we don’t have a motive,” Beck said.

The three then sped off in a car.

Jaya Beemon, who apparently was shopping, was struck in the neck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Jaya Beemon’s mother was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting a police officer. Authorities say officers were trying to clear the hospital’s emergency room late Tuesday when Nyisha Beemon allegedly pushed an officer from behind, grabbed his vest and kicked him. In a statement Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois condemned the arrest, calling it “puzzling and disconcerting,” adding police chose the worst moment in the mother’s life to arrest her.

A Chicago police spokesman said the department will review the circumstances of the arrest.

The four who were wounded include an 18-year-old woman shot in the back and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Also being treated at hospitals were a 17-year-old girl shot in the arm, chest and ankle, a 19-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 63-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported stable.

Last month, two gunmen fired into a barbershop on the West Side, wounding five people, including three children. An East Chicago, Indiana, man was arrested Sunday in connection with that shooting.

