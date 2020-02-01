PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the…

Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Travelers wear face masks as they wait for trains the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised against all travel to China on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A protester burns tires by an iron gate in the Israeli separation wall during a protest against Israel and the Untied States in the West Bank village of Bil'in, near Ramallah, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Palestinians have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East initiative, which would allow Israel to annex all of its Jewish settlements along with the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) President Donald Trump walks to a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden disembarks from a bus as he arrives for a campaign event, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher) A hat hangs on a coat stand in front of the Union Jack flag in the office of British European Parliament member Nigel Farage at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. With the Brexit moment set for Friday at midnight Brussels time, UK parliamentarians are packing boxes and removing personal items from their Brussels offices. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A supporter of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori and opposition leader, is held back by police officers outside a courtroom in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A Peruvian judge ordered 15 months of preventive detention for Keiko Fujimori while she is investigated for alleged money laundering related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters blocking a road leading to the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, as lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-day discussion and later approval of the budget amid a crippling financial crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Mourners kneel in prayer around the coffin of environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez at his wake in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Relatives of the anti-logging activist who fought to protect the winter habitat of monarch butterflies don't know whether he was murdered or died accidentally, but they say they do know one thing for sure: something bad is happening to rights and environmental activists in Mexico, and people are afraid. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Migrants stand outside their makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Greece has been the first point of entry into the European Union for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war or poverty at home, with most arriving on eastern Aegean islands from nearby Turkey. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai) Shadows of the audience appear on a screen with the EU stars during a media conference at the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, shortly before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU - the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people wearing masks at a train station in Beijing; a protest against Israel and the U.S. at a separation wall in the West Bank; and tennis player Roger Federer returning a shot illuminated in a shaft of light.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 25-31, 2020.

