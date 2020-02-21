NEW YORK (AP) — NFL player reps won’t vote on labor terms approved by owners; union wants more negotiations.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 21, 2020, 4:47 PM
