Home » National News » NFL owners approve terms…

NFL owners approve terms for labor agreement; union to discuss in Friday conference call.

The Associated Press

February 20, 2020, 4:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL owners approve terms for labor agreement; union to discuss in Friday conference call.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News NFL News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up