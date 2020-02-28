Home » National News » NewsAlert: Federal appeals court…

NewsAlert: Federal appeals court suspends order halting policy returning asylum-seekers to Mexico

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 10:58 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NewsAlert: Federal appeals court suspends order halting policy returning asylum-seekers to Mexico.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up