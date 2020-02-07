NEW YORK (AP) — New York to sue Trump administration for blocking state residents from preferred traveler programs.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 7, 2020, 1:26 PM
