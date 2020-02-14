Mississippi residents fleeing floods after torrential rains

Trash cans and ducks floated through a neighborhood along a rain-swollen river in Mississippi on Friday as residents packed up what they could and fled to higher ground.

APTOPIX_Southern_Storms_Floooding_20106 Donna Harvey reacts at having to evacuate from the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020., in Ridgeland, Miss., as flood waters began to encroach onto their property, The community is part of a subdivision that the Ridgeland mayor ordered to be evacuated Thursday evening. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River to be the worst in Jackson and some neighboring communities since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Floooding_70203 Mario Vargas, right, his sister Alondra Rodriguez, left, and their aunt Nadia Castillo, back, carry a washing machine from Vargas' mother's mobile home in the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community of Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River to create the worst flooding in the Capitol city of Jackson and some neighboring communities since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Floooding_99435 Abby McInnis, 19, cannot suppress her tears at the thought of how anticipated flood waters will affect the home of her grandfather Mark Harvey, right, at the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River may be the worst in the area since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Floooding_92620 Jacob Goolsby, right, assists his neighbor Jessica Otto carry some of her belongings to her vehicle as they evacuate the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The community is part of a subdivision that the mayor ordered to be evacuated Thursday evening. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River to be the worst in Jackson and some neighboring communities since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Floooding_42559 Jacob Goolsby, right, assists his neighbor Jessica Otto carry some of her belongings to her vehicle as they evacuate the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The community is part of a subdivision that the mayor ordered to be evacuated Thursday evening. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River to be the worst in Jackson and some neighboring communities since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Flooding_92433 Zach Thomas and his rescue dog Cope ponder the flooded Columbus Soccer Complex Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020, in Columbus, Miss. Because of accumulated rainfall overnight, a number of rivers in the state are expected to cause flooding as they may crest higher than predicted. (Isabelle Altman/The Commercial Dispatch via AP) Southern_Storms_Floooding_85064 Abby McInnis, 19, cannot suppress her tears at the thought of how anticipated floodwaters will affect the home of her grandmother Donna Harvey, right, at the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The Harvey's and their family raised mattresses and some possessions to tables in hope they could keep from losing them to flood waters. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River may be the worst in the area since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Flooding_79211 Will Waggoner, left, and Franki Hill run through the water covering the Columbus Soccer Complex, in Columbus, Miss., on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020. They challenged each other to see how far out into the water they could run. Because of accumulated rainfall overnight, a number of rivers in the state are expected to cause flooding as they may crest higher than predicted. (Isabelle Altman/The Commercial Dispatch via AP) Southern_Storms_Floooding_43645 Donna Harvey reacts at having to evacuate her home in the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss., after she and her husband Mark Harvey were joined by family members in trying to raise bedding, furnishings and appliances high enough to avoid anticipated flood waters. The community is part of a subdivision that the Ridgeland mayor ordered to be evacuated Thursday evening. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River may be the worst in the area since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Southern_Storms_Floooding_54253 Snowy egrets take advantage of the temporary closing of the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park in anticipation of floodwaters that already have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing between Madison and Rankin counties, in central Mississippi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Officials estimate the flooding along the Pearl River may be the worst in the area since 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Pearl River, which meanders through residential and business areas near Jackson, may reach a level not seen in more than four decades, forecasters said. So Leti Vargas enlisted help from relatives to clear appliances from her double-wide in the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.

“I’ve worked too hard to purchase these, and I don’t want them destroyed,” said Vargas, 50.

Nearby, Donna and Mark Harvey put blocks under big items like furniture and left with what they could carry ahead of the rising water.

“Can you imagine we left Florida to come here and get washed out? People warned us about hurricanes in Florida and it’s the rains that wash us out,” said Donna Harvey.

Nearly a foot of water surrounded dozens of mobile homes in the community; lawn chairs, trash cans and mallards floated around under a sunny sky. With much of the area under mandatory evacuation orders, police patrolled for security, and firefighters went door-to-door telling residents they needed to leave.

A few miles to the south, flood maps showed waters could cover streets in downtown Jackson and be within a few blocks of Mississippi’s Capitol building by Sunday, when the Pearl was forecast to crest just a few feet below what it reached during a major flood in 1979.

While downtown Jackson is normally quiet on weekends, a Mardi Gras parade scheduled for Saturday and a two-day regional volleyball tournament could be affected by rising water.

As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain pelted a wide section of Mississippi from Monday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said. On the Tombigbee River, homes were surrounded by muddy floodwaters at Columbus.

Flood concerns extended into neighboring Alabama, where more than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell in places this week. Some people already have been forced to flee from low-lying homes, and flood warnings covered thousands of aces of land along rivers.

James Everett, senior manager of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s River Forecast Center, said on a media conference call the utility was taking advantage of a respite from the rain to release water from some reservoirs to bring lake levels back to normal. More than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell in the valley.

“The good news is, with this break in the rainfall we will expect to see some of these locations like in north Alabama and down below Pickwick Dam begin to reach their max levels today or tomorrow, and we should start seeing levels come down across the weekend at most locations,” he said.

In Florence, Alabama, the river was headed down after reaching nearly 7.5 feet (2 meters) above flood level on Thursday.

Back at Vargas’ community, her 18-year-old son Mario got ready to leave with a load of household items in the back of a pickup truck.

“Mom, do you want me to leave the hand truck outside?” he called out.

“Yes, you’ll be coming right back,” she said.

Reeves contributed from Birmingham, Alabama. AP writer Rebecca Reynolds Yonker contributed from Louisville, Kentucky.

