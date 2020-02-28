Man who transported undocumented immigrants to be deported

A man who was arrested in Delaware while transporting undocumented immigrants is being deported from the United States for the sixth time.

The New Journal of Wilmington reported Friday that a federal judge in Delaware sentenced Andres Andres-Juan to time served.

He had been in custody for just over 14 months. Andres-Juan was convicted of transporting 11 migrants he’d picked up in New Mexico.

He’d been pulled over by authorities on I-295 south near New Castle in December 2018. Court documents show that Andres-Juan made the trip because he was unable to fully pay his debt to coyotes from a previous trip across the border.

