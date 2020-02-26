Man gets 4 years for plot to obtain $1M in stolen TVs

A California man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million has been sentenced in Maryland.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million has been sentenced in Maryland to four years in federal prison.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Tuesday announced the sentence against Saul Eady. The 36-year-old Los Angeles resident is one of nine defendants charged in this case.

Prosecutors say Eady is a member of the West Coast operation of an international fraud scheme that posed as U.S. Navy contracting agents to convince three U.S. companies to ship them electronics equipment without upfront payments.

