Lizzo, ‘Just Mercy’ win top honors at NAACP Image Awards

CORRECTS TO SATURDAY, INSTEAD OF FRIDAY Marsai Martin wins the award for outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture for "Little" at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Tiffany Haddish comes out to present at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Tamara Hall speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lauren "Lolo" Spencer arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) CORRECTS TO SATURDAY, INSTEAD OF FRIDAY Jill Scott performs on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lizzo wins the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Michael B. Jordan wins the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Just Mercy" at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Melina Matsoukas, left, and Lena Waithe arrive at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Lizzo wins the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Logan Browning arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Tracee Ellis Ross, left, talks with Rihanna at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jamie Foxx wins the award for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for "Just Mercy" at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) T.I. onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jamie Foxx, from left, Brie Larson, and Michael B. Jordan introduce a clip from "Just Mercy" at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Rihanna accepts the President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jonica T. Gibbs, left, and Lena Waithe speak on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Octavia Spencer speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Janelle Monae speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Bryan Stevenson accept the award for outstanding motion picture for "Just Mercy"at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan stand behind. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Rihanna accepts the President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) An image of Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, and Gianna Bryant appears during the Kobe Bryant tribute segment at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Skip Marley, left, and H.E.R. perform at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Skip Marley, left, and H.E.R. perform at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Kobe Bryant seen in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) H.E.R, left, and Skip Marley perform at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Sterling K. Brown, left, and Ryan Michelle Bathe speak on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Rihanna stands in the audience at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Winston Duke, left, and Dave Bautista speak onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) J.B. Smoove, left, and Robin Thede speak onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, host Anthony Anderson speaks at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Anderson is scheduled to host this year's edition of the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Feb. 22. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) ( 1 /34) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Lizzo was named entertainer of the year and “Just Mercy” won best motion picture, best actor and best supporting actor Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards, as the show that recognizes entertainers of color ladled honors on the film that was snubbed by bigger shows throughout awards season.

“We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,” said Lizzo as she accepted the night’s last and biggest award, leaping and dancing off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as the show ended.

Host Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” opened the show, telecast on BET for the first time, with a monologue that took a shot at the lack of diversity at the Oscars and Hollywood’s other ceremonies that handed out awards earlier in the year.

“Unlike other awards shows, we actually have black nominees,” Anderson said. He may well have been talking about “Just Mercy,” the acclaimed film that was snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and other ceremonies in the long awards season.

Michael B. Jordan won best actor in a motion picture for his role as a crusading defense attorney in the film, and Jamie Foxx won best supporting actor for the wrongly convicted man he fought for.

“This project is a lot bigger than me. It’s about every person that’s wrongfully convicted and sitting in a jail cell right now,” Jordan said as he accepted the award.

Foxx won his fifth career image award for his role in “Just Mercy,” saying, “Thank you so much, black people, African-Americans, and everything else we are.”

He added, “Its always great to get it from black folks because we are so talented.”

Lupita Nyong’o won best actress in a film for her role in “Us,” and 15-year Marsai Martin won best supporting actress for her role in “Little” over superstar names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer.

Martin’s award went with three more she won Friday for her roles in “Little” and “black-ish” during the non-televised first night of the Image Awards.

“Thank you to all the beautiful black girls out there who inspire me every day,” Martin said as she accepted the supporting actress award.

Martin’s “black-ish” cast mate Tracee Ellis Ross won best actress in a TV comedy series, her ninth career Image Award.

“I love being a part of this ever-growing chorus of black women owning our legacies,” Ross said as she accepted the award.

It was a big Image Awards all-round for “black-ish,” which took home seven, including best TV comedy and best actor in a TV comedy for host Anderson.

The NAACP gave its Chairman’s Award, which goes to people who show exemplary public service and “create agents of change,” to civil rights legend U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

“The NAACP has been like a bridge over troubled waters,” Lewis, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, said in a recorded acceptance speech from Washington. “We’re going to have some more troubled waters, and we’re going to need the NAACP.”

Rihanna received the NAACP President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service. She called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” Rihanna said. “We can’t do it divided. Tell your friends to pull up.”

She added, “We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail … Imagine what we can do if we do it together.”

Beyoncé was the big winner at Friday night’s non-televised gala, winning six awards, including outstanding female artist and album. She also won outstanding duo/group for her collaboration with her 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and Saint Jhn.

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

