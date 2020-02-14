Home » National News » Justice Department declines to…

Justice Department declines to prosecute former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The Associated Press

February 14, 2020, 12:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department declines to prosecute former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up